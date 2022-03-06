Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 51,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 34,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,217 shares of company stock worth $45,765,106 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.68. The firm has a market cap of $130.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

