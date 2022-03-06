Warburg Research Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €41.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.81 ($48.10).

ETR G1A opened at €35.41 ($39.79) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €42.81 and its 200-day moving average is €42.23. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €30.76 ($34.56) and a 12-month high of €48.55 ($54.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.88.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

