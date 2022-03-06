Wagerr Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $115.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002610 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.19 or 0.00391472 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 231,356,425 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

