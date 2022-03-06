Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wabash National from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.83.

WNC opened at $17.12 on Friday. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $834.70 million, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.69.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,386 shares of company stock valued at $326,894 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 188,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,822 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

