VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Short Interest Update

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the January 31st total of 103,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
VSE stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. VSE has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $608.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.93.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.
VSEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. upped their target price on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.
VSE Company Profile (Get Rating)
VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

