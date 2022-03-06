Voltalia (OTC:VLTAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Voltalia (OTC:VLTAF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Voltalia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Voltalia alerts:

OTC VLTAF opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Voltalia has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $27.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33.

Voltalia engages in the provision of renewable energy. The firm’s activities include production of electricity and development of renewable sources such as wind, hydro as well as biomass and solar. It also provides carbon trading services. The company was founded by Robert Dardanne and Xavier Dejardins on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voltalia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voltalia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.