Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $805,000 Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $180,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $383,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $31.53 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGIO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

