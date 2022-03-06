Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 92,881 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,881 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $65.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.39. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $54.05 and a 52 week high of $68.86.

