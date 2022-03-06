Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 12,001 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,001 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 50.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 30,795 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,106,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth $436,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

In other news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORA opened at $71.38 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $88.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.47.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

