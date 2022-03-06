Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,393 Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Premier by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 185,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Premier by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 890.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after acquiring an additional 510,228 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 67,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $965,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $37.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.29. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $42.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.71 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 17.42%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

