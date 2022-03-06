Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $780,000 Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,211,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 62.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 178.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,711 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $457.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $570.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.84 and a 1 year high of $638.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.62 by ($0.86). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.97%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 4.96%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

