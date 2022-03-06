Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186,867 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 195.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 107.9% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $113.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $100.82 and a 52-week high of $307.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.41.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $418,817.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,473 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

