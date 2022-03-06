Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Stake Lessened by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,178,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $172,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358,099 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,600,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,694 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,481,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Argus downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

