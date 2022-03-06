Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 436,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $17,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 293,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 66,553 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $897,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

