VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,248 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSDA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VSDA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,222. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

