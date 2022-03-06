Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Announces Earnings Results

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSE RBOT opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08. Vicarious Surgical has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBOT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
