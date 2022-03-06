Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Announces Earnings Results

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE RBOT opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08. Vicarious Surgical has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

In other Vicarious Surgical news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $45,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $56,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,215 shares of company stock valued at $126,740.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBOT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.