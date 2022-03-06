Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Viant Technology from $62.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Shares of DSP stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 87,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,873. Viant Technology has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 101.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viant Technology (Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.