Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Verrica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,950%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRCA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of VRCA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.14. 63,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,147. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $224.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.