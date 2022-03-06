Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.760-$0.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.71.

VTR stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.96. 3,525,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,296. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.59, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ventas by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 725,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,103,000 after buying an additional 274,002 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in Ventas by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 55,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 697,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

