Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.910-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $494 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $505.54 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.020-$4.020 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $5.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.69. 1,975,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,874. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $185.12 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.62 and its 200-day moving average is $275.11.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

