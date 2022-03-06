Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 134.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $144.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,932,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,722. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $124.87 and a one year high of $151.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.08.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.