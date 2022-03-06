Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $205.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.57 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.