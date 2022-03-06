Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 740.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $80.11 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.80 and a 12-month high of $98.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.