Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $268.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.10 and a 200 day moving average of $302.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

