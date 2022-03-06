Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.3% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,191,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,630,418. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

