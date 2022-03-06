Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after buying an additional 127,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,207 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 471,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,303,000 after buying an additional 84,072 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA opened at $45.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.