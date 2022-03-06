Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,256 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,808,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,734 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,993,000 after acquiring an additional 22,714 shares during the period.

VSS traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.83. The company had a trading volume of 403,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,856. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.29. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.94 and a 12-month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

