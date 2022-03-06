Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Purchased by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up about 1.1% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 111.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 675,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,682,000 after acquiring an additional 355,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,821,000 after buying an additional 66,062 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 474,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares during the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 473,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 449,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after acquiring an additional 334,372 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.01. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.56 and a 52-week high of $65.88.

