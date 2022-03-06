Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Acquired by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 4.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,080,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,873 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $37,412,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,257,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $15,507,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,494,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,232,000 after acquiring an additional 135,238 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average is $76.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.