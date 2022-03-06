Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,571,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,338,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 984,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,528,000 after buying an additional 39,384 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,262,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,842 shares in the last quarter.

VDC stock opened at $196.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.38. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.65 and a fifty-two week high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

