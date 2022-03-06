VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,300 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the January 31st total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,780,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,985,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 75.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 24,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PPH opened at $75.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.03. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $65.48 and a 1 year high of $78.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

