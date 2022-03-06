Vale (NYSE:VALE) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $21.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.25.

VALE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Vale from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.59.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $103.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.718 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vale by 112.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

