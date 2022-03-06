V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in V.F. were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,080,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,387,000 after purchasing an additional 32,837 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VFC opened at $54.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.29. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

