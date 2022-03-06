UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group cut shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

UWMC stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,148,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,039. UWM has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

In other UWM news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $30,251.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,617 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 123,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

