USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Position Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 67.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at $121,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on USNA. TheStreet lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of USNA opened at $83.10 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.65.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $27,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $37,116.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,214 shares of company stock worth $1,271,175 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

