US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.US Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.400-$3.400 EPS.

USFD stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.43. 2,440,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.09.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that US Foods will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after buying an additional 91,106 shares during the period.

About US Foods (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.