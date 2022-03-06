UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $62,118.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,393 shares of company stock worth $508,835. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 36,456 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,572 shares during the period.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

