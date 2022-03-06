Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the January 31st total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

UONE opened at $5.62 on Friday. Urban One has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Urban One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Urban One by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Urban One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Urban One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Urban One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

