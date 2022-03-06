UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.72 and last traded at $28.98. Approximately 52,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 28,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

UPMMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Danske upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DNB Markets raised shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

