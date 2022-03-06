UnMarshal (MARSH) One Day Volume Hits $1.12 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.61 or 0.06734329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,568.92 or 1.00229022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00048506 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

