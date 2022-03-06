Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.900-$12.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.42 billion-$13.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.88 billion.

NYSE UHS opened at $149.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.61 and a 200-day moving average of $135.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.75.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $6,608,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 325.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

