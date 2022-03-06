Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.19 million.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.81. 39,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,478. The company has a market capitalization of $429.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $65.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.52.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.57. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UEIC shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.33.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan purchased 6,500 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $206,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 26.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 25,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 30,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

