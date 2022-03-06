United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Update

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 80.3% from the January 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 128.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UDIRF. Oddo Bhf began coverage on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

UDIRF opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.67. United Internet has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

