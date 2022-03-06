UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

UniFirst has increased its dividend payment by 41.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. UniFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UniFirst to earn $8.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $177.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.59. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $172.92 and a 1-year high of $258.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.98.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNF shares. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 34.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst (Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.