UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered UMH Properties from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. UMH Properties has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 129 shares of company stock worth $2,995. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in UMH Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in UMH Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in UMH Properties by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

