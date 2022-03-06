UBS Group Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on G1A. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.81 ($48.10).

G1A stock opened at €35.41 ($39.79) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €30.76 ($34.56) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($54.55).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

