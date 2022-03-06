UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €58.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Basf in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Basf in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basf presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.27 ($90.19).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €51.20 ($57.53) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. Basf has a 12 month low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($81.89). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €65.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €63.96. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion and a PE ratio of 8.29.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

