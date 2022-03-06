UBS Group AG Sells 4,400 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $9,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

MANH opened at $130.77 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.36 and its 200 day moving average is $152.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

