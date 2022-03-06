UBS Group AG Sells 42,874 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,874 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,356,000 after buying an additional 67,619 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,399,000 after purchasing an additional 553,412 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 446.1% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,769 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,360,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,701,000 after purchasing an additional 376,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $74.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.09.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

