UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 330,001 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 447,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,001 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $58,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,936.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $101.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.28 and its 200 day moving average is $132.45.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

